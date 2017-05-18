TORONTO May 18 The Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB), one of the world's biggest
infrastructure investors, is regularly losing out in bidding
wars for such assets, its chief executive said, as investors
seek alternatives to low-yielding government bonds.
The CPPIB is one of the world's biggest investors in
infrastructure such as roads, bridges and tunnels but its CEO
Mark Machin said high valuations were making it harder to do
deals in the current environment.
"We are consistently outbid for assets around the world
because they are really priced almost to perfection and there's
an enormous amount of capital chasing infrastructure,
particularly in developed markets," Machin told reporters after
the fund reported results for its last fiscal year on Thursday.
The CPPIB did acquire a 33 percent stake in Pacific
National, one of the largest providers of rail freight services
in Australia, for about A$1.7 billion ($1.3 billion) last year
but was generally less active in the infrastructure space than
it has been in previous years.
Machin said there could be opportunities in the United
States if U.S. President Donald Trump proceeds with a $1
trillion infrastructure plan.
"If the U.S. comes on stream that would be really
interesting because it's such a massive market. There are pools
of capital that are getting ready to invest in it. If policy
(makers) in the U.S. got their act together that would produce a
good home for a lot of capital looking for that type of
opportunity," he said.
The fund, which manages Canada's national pension fund and
invests on behalf of 20 million Canadians, reported a net return
of 11.8 percent on its investments last year, helped by its
strategy of diversifying across asset classes and geographies.
The performance represented a significant improvement on the
year before, when the fund achieved a net return of 3.4 percent.
The CPPIB said it ended its fiscal year on March 31 with net
assets of C$316.7 billion ($232.2 billion), compared with
C$278.9 billion a year ago, one of the largest yearly increases
in assets since it was created 20 years ago.
($1 = 1.3638 Canadian dollars)
($1 = 1.3461 Australian dollars)
