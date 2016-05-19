BRIEF-Vantage Development Q1 net profit increases to 4.9 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 4.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
TORONTO May 19 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), one of the world's biggest dealmakers, said on Thursday it delivered gross investment returns of 3.7 percent last year despite volatile global equity markets.
The CPPIB, which manages Canada's national pension fund, said it ended the year to March 31 with net assets of C$278.9 billion, compared with C$264.6 billion a year ago.
"This year's results highlight the real-time impact of short-term market volatility, reinforcing why we focus on long-term results," said Chief Executive Mark Wiseman. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
NEW YORK, May 22 The U.S. Department of Justice and Citigroup Inc said on Monday that they have settled a criminal investigation into violations of anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act at the bank's Banamex USA unit.