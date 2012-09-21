Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
* Tomkins continues to sell non-core units
* Deal to close in fourth quarter
TORONTO, Sept 21 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said on Friday it will pay $1.1 billion for the heating and air conditioning business of Tomkins Ltd , a British-based industrial holdings company jointly owned by CPPIB and Onex Corp.
Canadian private equity firm Onex and CPPIB, which manages one of the world's largest pension funds, acquired Tomkins in 2010, and the company has since reduced its debt by selling five non-core businesses for total proceeds of almost $1 billion.
"With this acquisition, we will acquire directly a significant majority interest in (Tomkins') air distribution division, including the portion that we don't currently own indirectly through Tomkins," Andre Bourbonnais, CPPIB's senior vice president of private investments, said in a statement.
The division is a North American manufacturer of residential and non-residential heating, venting and air conditioning (HVAC) products.
Onex said the sale of the Tomkins unit puts its disposition program ahead of schedule. It said it can now concentrate on Tomkins' core business, Gates Corp, a manufacturer of power transmission belts and hydraulic hoses for the industrial and automotive aftermarkets.
"We can now focus our efforts on building value in the core Gates business with a significantly de-levered capital structure," Onex Managing Director Seth Mersky said in a statement.
The HVAC unit deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.