BRIEF-Northrop Grumman CEO says very positive on international business growth
* Northrop Grumman CEO Wes Bush says very positive on the growth that we expect in our international business - Bernstein Conf
April 3 Early estimates are that about four barrels of crude oil were spilled when a Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd train derailed in northern Ontario on Wednesday, a company spokesman said in an emailed statement.
Ed Greenberg said the spill had been contained. Two of about 20 derailed cars were carrying light sweet crude, he said.
"There are no injuries, and there are no public safety issues. This is a remote area," he said.
* Northrop Grumman CEO Wes Bush says very positive on the growth that we expect in our international business - Bernstein Conf
* NOTES MATURE ON JUNE 9, 2022, BEAR FIXED ANNUAL INTEREST AT RATE OF 1.875 PERCENT AND HAVE AN ISSUE PRICE OF 99.769 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)