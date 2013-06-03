BRIEF-Wells Fargo comments on board investigation into Community Bank’s retail sales practices
* Wells Fargo statement regarding board investigation into the Community Bank’S retail sales practices
TORONTO, June 3 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said on Monday a death at a Calgary, Alberta rail yard did not involved a CP employee and occurred at a third party contractor site adjacent to CP's Ogden Park rail yard.
CP Rail said the adjacent site is operated by Arrow Reload, which performs the train-related operations on that site.
* Wells Fargo statement regarding board investigation into the Community Bank’S retail sales practices
LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Britain's financial regulators are investigating Barclays chief executive Jes Staley and the bank over the handling of a whistleblowing incident.