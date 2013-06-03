UPDATE 1-Barclays CEO Staley investigated for whistleblowing breach
LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Britain's financial regulators are investigating Barclays chief executive Jes Staley and the bank over the handling of a whistleblowing incident.
TORONTO, June 3 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said on Monday a death at a Calgary, Alberta, rail yard did not involve a CP employee and occurred at a third-party contractor site adjacent to CP's Ogden Park rail yard.
CP Rail said the adjacent site is operated by Arrow Reload, which performs the train-related operations on that site.
Arrow Reload, which provides trucking and railcar reloading services, did not immediately provide details when contacted by phone.
Earlier, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it was deploying an investigator to the Ogden Park rail yard, but said it had no details on when or how the fatality occurred.
LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Britain's financial regulators are investigating Barclays chief executive Jes Staley and the bank over the handling of a whistleblowing incident.
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by energy stocks as the price of oil rose, while miners broadly weighed.