* Strike could start on Wednesday morning

* Strike would shut down CP freight operations in Canada

* Commuter rail in three major cities would be affected

* Analysts say a strike will be shortlived as gov't will halt it

* Government says concerned about strike's impact on economy

By Randall Palmer and Nicole Mordant

OTTAWA, May 22 Canada's labor minister met with representatives of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and the union representing its locomotive engineers and conductors on Tuesday to encourage the two sides to reach an agreement and avoid an imminent strike.

About 4,800 engineers, conductors and traffic controllers at CP Rail could walk off the job as early as Wednesday, shutting down freight operations on Canada's second-biggest railroad and disrupting some commuter services in the Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver areas.

The strike threat comes at a difficult time for CP. Its chief executive quit on Thursday in the face of a boardroom coup led by CP's biggest shareholder, who is demanding that the railway improve its operating performance, currently the worst in the industry.

Any job action is expected to be shortlived, analysts said.

"Historically, the Canadian government intervenes once rail operations are materially impacted, and we would expect the government to send striking members back to work within days," analyst Ed Wolfe of Wolfe Trahan said in a note to clients.

On Tuesday, Labour Minister Lisa Raitt called the two sides to meetings in Ottawa after the union, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, issued a 72-hour strike notice on Saturday. Seven months of contract talks have failed to produce a negotiated settlement.

"Our government is concerned that a work stoppage would have a negative effect on Canadian businesses, families, and the economy," Raitt said in a statement.

Raitt's spokeswoman Ashley Kelahear said the minister is meeting with both parties individually and then together.

GOVERNMENT EXPECTED TO STEP IN IF NECESSARY

In the past, Ottawa has not hesitated to stop job action in Canada's transportation sector, arguing that work halts are damaging to the country's fragile economy.

The Conservative government has stepped in several times over the last year to prevent labor action at Air Canada , the country's biggest airline.

CP Rail has said it is willing to enter into binding arbitration or keep negotiating should an agreement not be reached. The union could not be reached for comment.

Canada's fertilizer producers and grain growers, major CP Rail customers, wrote to Prime Minister Stephen Harper at the weekend asking that the government head off a work stoppage.

In the event of a strike, CP's operations in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest would keep running, but any freight crossing the border into or out of Canada would be halted, a CP Rail spokesman said.

PENSION FUNDING AT ISSUE

CP Rail and the Teamsters, representing about 31 percent of its workforce, have been in contract talks since October 2011. The union's agreement expired on Dec. 31, 2011.

The central stumbling block is CP's desire to cut pension plan funding by 40 percent, according to the union. CP, which says its offer is "fair and reasonable," said it needs to cut legacy pension and post-retirement benefits to bring them in line with the rest of the industry.

On Thursday, the railway's incumbent management conceded defeat in a proxy battle with New York activist shareholder William Ackman. CEO Fred Green, Chairman John Cleghorn and four other directors quit, clearing the way for a management and board overhaul.

Investors appeared to brush off concerns of a work stoppage. CP Rail stock rose 1.6 percent to C$75.31 on a buoyant Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday afternoon.