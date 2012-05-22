* Strike could start on Wednesday morning

* Strike would shut down CP freight operations in Canada

* Late deal means commuter rail will not be affected

* Analysts say a strike will be short as gov't will halt it

* Government says concerned about strike's impact on economy

By Randall Palmer and Nicole Mordant

OTTAWA, May 22 Canadian Pacific Railway and the union representing its locomotive engineers and conductors on Tuesday were set to continue negotiating into the night, as Canada's labor minister urged them to reach agreement and avoid a damaging strike.

About 4,800 engineers, conductors and traffic controllers at CP Rail could walk off the job as early as Wednesday, shutting down freight operations on Canada's second-biggest railroad.

The strike threat comes at a difficult time for CP. Its chief executive quit on Thursday in the face of a boardroom coup led by CP Rail's biggest shareholder, who is demanding that the railway improve its operating performance, currently the worst in the industry.

Any job action is expected to be brief. The government is expected to step in to halt a work stoppage as it has done several times recently in the transportation sector, analysts said.

"Should there be a work stoppage, we will be monitoring very carefully the effect on the economy and acting appropriately," Raitt told CTV television.

But she added that the government wanted the parties "to do their own deal."

Earlier in the day, she had called the two sides to meetings in Ottawa after the union, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, issued a 72-hour strike notice on Saturday. Seven months of contract talks have failed to produce a negotiated settlement.

Raitt's spokeswoman Ashley Kelahear said the minister was meeting with both parties individually and then together. She told CTV she was headed back to her office after the TV interview to check on the talks.

In a late development on Tuesday, and at the request of Raitt, CP Rail agreed that its commuter rail lines in Canada's three biggest cities - Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver - would continue to operate even if workers go on strike. The union said earlier in the day its members will operate commuter lines.

GOVERNMENT EXPECTED TO STEP IN IF NECESSARY

"Historically, the Canadian government intervenes once rail operations are materially impacted, and we would expect the government to send striking members back to work within days," analyst Ed Wolfe of Wolfe Trahan said in a note to clients.

In the past, Ottawa has not hesitated to stop job action in Canada's transportation sector, arguing that work halts are damaging to the country's fragile economy.

The Conservative government has stepped in several times over the last year to prevent labor action at Air Canada , the country's biggest airline.

Raitt told CTV that, in the event of a strike, she would not refer the dispute to the Canadian Industrial Relations Board as a work stoppage at the railroad did not pose a health and safety risk. Raitt has in the past referred Air Canada disputes to the board on health and safety grounds, a mechanism that shuts down any labor action while the board considers the issue.

CP Rail has said it is willing to enter binding arbitration or keep negotiating should an agreement not be reached.

Canada's fertilizer producers and grain growers, major CP Rail customers, wrote to Prime Minister Stephen Harper at the weekend asking that the government head off a work stoppage.

In the event of a strike, CP Rail's operations in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest would keep running, but any freight crossing the border into or out of Canada would be halted, a railroad spokesman said.

PENSION FUNDING AT ISSUE

CP Rail and the Teamsters, representing about 31 percent of its workforce, have been in contract talks since October 2011. The union's agreement expired on Dec. 31, 2011.

The central stumbling block is CP Rail's desire to cut pension plan funding by 40 percent, according to the union. CP Rail, which says its offer is "fair and reasonable," said it needs to cut legacy pension and post-retirement benefits to bring them in line with the rest of the industry.

On Thursday, the railway's incumbent management conceded defeat in a proxy battle with New York activist shareholder William Ackman. CEO Fred Green, Chairman John Cleghorn and four other directors quit, clearing the way for a management and board overhaul.

Investors appeared to brush off concerns of a work stoppage. CP Rail stock rose 1 percent to C$74.92 on a buoyant Toronto Stock Exchange.