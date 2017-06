TORONTO May 31 Canadian Pacific Railway said on Thursday it will have trains running 12 hours after back-to-work legislation is passed, and is targeting "normal levels" of operations within 48 hours of the start-up.

A bill ending the nine-day-old strike at Canada's second-biggest railway is expected to pass through the Senate late on Thursday. It then gets automatic approval from the Governor-General and its provisions take effect 12 hours later.