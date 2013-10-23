METALS-Copper hits 1-week low, zinc plumbs new 3-month trough
Oct 23 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd , Canada's No. 2 rail operator, reported a 45 percent jump in third-quarter profit as freight revenue rose and operating costs fell.
Net income climbed to C$324 million ($315 million), or C$1.84 per share, from C$224 million, or C$1.30 per share, a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.
Excluding items, the company earned C$1.88 per share.
Revenue rose 6 percent to C$1.5 billion.
The company said its operating ratio, the percentage of revenue needed to maintain operations and a key barometer of efficiency in the railroad industry, improved to 65.9 percent, from 74.1 percent a year earlier.
CP said Chief Financial Officer Brian Grassby will be retiring.
