(Adds details from conference call, updates stock price)
By Solarina Ho
Oct 23 Canadian Pacific Railway's
third-quarter profit rose more than expected as freight revenue
hit a record high and operating costs fell, lifting the stock of
Canada's No. 2 rail operator more than 10 percent to a historic
peak.
Industrial and consumer products, including crude oil, were
among the biggest contributors to freight revenue growth in the
quarter. Revenue per ton miles in that category rose 11 percent
due to growth in volumes of long-haul crude oil and sand for the
fracking industry, CP said on Wednesday.
Energy shipments have been making increasingly large
contributions to rail companies' profits as producers search for
alternatives to crowded pipelines to get oil to markets. Rival
CN Rail also highlighted energy sector growth when it
reported quarterly results on Tuesday.
The results sent CP's stock soaring 10.6 percent, or
C$14.32, to C$149.06 on the Toronto Stock Exchange at
mid-afternoon, and the shares at one point hit a record
C$149.47.
Shares of CN, which reported record revenue after markets
closed on Tuesday, rose 5.9 percent to a record C$116.20.
CP said it moved 65,000 carloads of crude so far this year
and was expecting to hit 85,000 to 90,000 this year. It is still
on track to meet the longer-term guidance of 140,000 to 210,000.
The railroad said it is expecting more heavy crude shipments
than the lighter Bakken crudes that it currently moves. Frac
sand volume grew by double digits.
The company saw some moderation of orders during the quarter
due to tight spreads between benchmark world oil prices.
"In terms of our outlook, we are seeing orders pick up in
October as spreads have widened recently, although we don't know
how long this will persist," said Chief Marketing Officer Jane
O'Hagan.
ROBUST PERFORMANCE
CP, which last year brought in 40-year rail veteran Hunter
Harrison as chief executive officer to turn the company around,
said its operating ratio improved 820 basis point to 65.9
percent in the quarter.
Operating ratio, the percentage of revenue needed to
maintain operations, is a key measure of railroad efficiency.
The lower the number the better.
CN's operating ratio improved by 80 basis points to 59.8
percent.
"Where we started this journey 16 months ago, they were
somewhere around 17 points ahead of us. Now they are 6 or so, so
we have made some gains. They see us in the rear view mirror,"
said Harrison.
CP Rail, which is ahead of schedule in meeting some of its
longer-term targets, said it may put out new guidance late
spring to early fall next year.
"CP Rail could deliver another 300- to 400-point improvement
next year," BMO analyst Fadi Chamoun said in a client note.
CP net income climbed to C$324 million ($315 million), or
C$1.84 per share, from C$224 million, or C$1.30 per share, a
year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share, which excludes a
significant tax item, was C$1.88.
Analysts had expected earnings of C$1.72 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating expenses fell 6 percent to C$1 billion. Since July
1, 2012, the company has cut 4,200 jobs and Harrison told
analysts the cuts were expected to total 4,500 by the end of the
year. Revenue rose 6 percent to C$1.5 billion.
Freight revenue growth was also buoyed in large part by
shipments of fertilizer and sulfur, and grains.
SOME CHALLENGES AHEAD
Analysts expect CP Rail to meet its full-year targets, but
some say its outlook is marred by the loss of four sizeable
contracts to CN over the past two years. These include Chrysler,
Hong Kong's Orient Overseas Container Line, liner carrier MOL
and container shipper APL Ltd, a subsidiary of Singapore-based
Neptune Orient Lines Ltd.
But Harrison told analysts that losses from international
contracts were mostly offset by domestic growth.
The railroad is also named in an order from the province of
Quebec to those deemed responsible to clean up a disastrous
runaway train crash in Lac-Megantic that killed 47 people and in
a motion for a class-action lawsuit on behalf of residents and
businesses.
CP said it was too early to assess the potential liability
and damages and reiterated that it was not liable in either
proceeding. A motion of appeal of the Quebec order and a notice
of appearance for the class-action motion have been filed, it
said.
($1 = 1.03 Canadian dollars)
