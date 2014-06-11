BRIEF-Winto Group in preliminary discussions to dispose unit
* Co is in preliminary discussions with independent third party regarding potential disposal of a subsidiary of company
June 11 CPT Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says its touch screen production project worth $297.6 million gets local government approval
