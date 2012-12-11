LONDON Dec 11 Hedge fund firm CQS has lost the
head of its more than $2 billion asset-backed securities unit,
according to a letter sent to investors on Tuesday.
London-based CQS, which is one of Europe's biggest hedge
fund firms with $11.9 billion in assets, said in a note that
Alistair Lumsden, chief investment officer of ABS, had left the
firm.
CQS has handed responsbility for the unit, which comprises
an ABS fund with more than $2 billion in assets and a smaller
ABS Alpha fund, to Simon Finch, the firm's chief investment
officer for credit.
CQS declined to comment.
"The ABS business is well-positioned and the 11-strong New
York and London-based ABS team has significant depth and breadth
of experience in the analysis and portfolio management of ABS
strategies," it said in the note.
CQS is headed by Michael Hintze, ranked sixth in this year's
Sunday Times Hedge Fund Rich List with a 580 million pound ($932
million) fortune.