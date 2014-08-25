BRIEF-LPL Financial reports Q1 earnings $0.66/shr excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Aug 25 C Quadrat Investment AG : * Says strong increase in H1 total revenue: EUR 40.9 million (+40%) * Says H1 net profit of EUR 7.4 million (first six months of 2013: EUR 2.5
million, +201%) * H1 management fees, as a component of total revenues, rose by 8% to EUR 25.7
million (H1 2013: EUR 23.8 million)
* Q2 FFO per share view $2.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S