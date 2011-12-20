* Says prelim results show shareholders elect co's nominees
to board
* Says did not receive enough votes to pass shareholder's
rights plan
Dec 20 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Inc's shareholders blocked Sardar Biglari's move to put
himself on the board, by electing all eleven nominees of the
company "by a significant margin".
However, the restaurant chain said its rights plan -- which
would have diluted its shares if any group or investors acquired
a stake of 10 percent or more -- did not get enough votes to
pass, according to preliminary results.
If the preliminary results hold, the rights plan will cease
to be in effect after the final results, the company said.
Cracker Barrel has been in the middle of a proxy war with
its biggest shareholder, Sardar Biglari of Biglari Holdings
since August over board seats for Biglari and his
associate Phil Cooley.
Shares of the Lebanon, Tennessee-based company were up about
2 percent at $49.61 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.