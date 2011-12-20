* Says prelim results show shareholders elect co's nominees to board

* Says did not receive enough votes to pass shareholder's rights plan

Dec 20 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc's shareholders blocked Sardar Biglari's move to put himself on the board, by electing all eleven nominees of the company "by a significant margin".

However, the restaurant chain said its rights plan -- which would have diluted its shares if any group or investors acquired a stake of 10 percent or more -- did not get enough votes to pass, according to preliminary results.

If the preliminary results hold, the rights plan will cease to be in effect after the final results, the company said.

Cracker Barrel has been in the middle of a proxy war with its biggest shareholder, Sardar Biglari of Biglari Holdings since August over board seats for Biglari and his associate Phil Cooley.

Shares of the Lebanon, Tennessee-based company were up about 2 percent at $49.61 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.