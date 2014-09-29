Sept 29 C-Rad AB

* Says C-Rad has been chosen by Skandionkliniken, Uppsala to deliver its surface tracking solutions for patient positioning, motion monitoring and respiratory gating

* Says competitor has however filed an appeal

* Says case is pending with responsible court

