BRIEF-Inovio initiates Phase 2 efficacy trial with VGX-3100 for HPV-related vulvar pre-cancers
Sept 29 C-Rad AB
* Says C-Rad has been chosen by Skandionkliniken, Uppsala to deliver its surface tracking solutions for patient positioning, motion monitoring and respiratory gating
* Says competitor has however filed an appeal
* Says case is pending with responsible court
* Says case is pending with responsible court

* Says timeframe for a court decision is open
* Adamas presents ads-5102 pooled phase 3 data confirming statistically significant reduction in levodopa-induced dyskinesia and off time in people with parkinson’s disease