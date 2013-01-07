WRAPUP 3-World pledges to save "Mother Earth" despite Trump's snub to climate pact
* Germany's Merkel says "Mother Earth" must be saved (Updates with EU-China, Pence and Tusk comments)
(Corrects to fix typo in brokerage name)
Jan 6 Jan 6 Crane Co : * Citigroup raises target price to $56 from $47; rating buy For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899
* Germany's Merkel says "Mother Earth" must be saved (Updates with EU-China, Pence and Tusk comments)
* Has completed repricing of its U.S.$1.1 billion senior secured credit facility, reducing interest rate by 50 basis points