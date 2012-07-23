BRIEF-Amazon Web Services announces that AWS Greengrass now available to all customers
* Amazon Web Services - Announced that AWS Greengrass is now available to all customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 adj EPS $0.96 vs est $0.94
* Raises quarterly dividend 8 pct
July 23 Diversified manufacturer Crane Co posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, and said it will cut 200 jobs to reduce costs at its fluid-handling segment.
Net income for the company, which makes everything from aerospace electronics to vending machines, rose to $62.6 million, or $1.07 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $50.4 million, or 85 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 96 cents per share.
Sales rose 4 percent to $657.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 94 cents per share on revenue of $677.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company raised its quarterly dividend by 8 percent.
About three-fourths of the job cuts will be at the European arm of its fluid-handling segment, Crane said.
Shares of the Stamford, Connecticut-based company closed at $37.36 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
WASHINGTON, June 7 The White House and U.S. intelligence chiefs Wednesday backed making permanent a law that allows for the collection of digital communications of foreigners overseas, escalating a fight in Congress over privacy and security.