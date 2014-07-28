July 28 Cranswick Plc :
* Trading so far in current financial year has been in line
with board's expectations
* Revenue in three months to 30 June 2014 was 5 per cent
ahead of same period last year reflecting continued growth
across most product categories
* Operating margin in Q1 was similar to that achieved in
previous financial year as a whole
* During period, group has invested further in its asset
base to increase capacity and improve efficiency
* Project will provide more capacity to meet anticipated
sales growth and investment in advanced cooking and slicing
technology will deliver increased throughput and enhanced yields
* Board remains confident in continued long term success and
development of business
