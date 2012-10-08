European shares inch lower as banks fall, energy boost fades
* Frankfurt closed for holiday (Adds details, updates prices)
LONDON Oct 8 Cranswick PLC : * First half performance has been in line with management's expectations * Underlying turnover in the six months to 30 September was up 5 per cent * Remains confident in the continued long term development of the business
* Frankfurt closed for holiday (Adds details, updates prices)
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday, while investors cheered retailer Ocado's first international deal.