Nov 14 British pork supplier Cranswick Plc posted a 22 percent fall in first-half profit hurt by higher input costs, and said it was cautiously optimistic about the second half.

Inflation in Britain hit a three-year high in September driven by soaring gas and electricity bills, adding to the severe squeeze on Britons' living standards as wages have failed to keep up with rising prices.

"The company faced significant increases in input costs during the first three months of the period. This had a material impact on margins and, despite some recovery during the second quarter, was a key factor in a reduction in interim pre-tax profits," Chairman, Martin Davey said in a statement on Monday.

April-September pretax profit was 18.5 million pounds ($29.7 million), compared with 23.8 million pounds last year. Revenue, however, rose 3 percent at 393.9 million pounds helped by higher volumes.

The company also raised its interim dividend to 9.0 pence from 8.8 pence last year.

Cranswick shares, which have risen 15 percent over the last three months, closed at 713 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at about 340 million pounds. ($1 = 0.622 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)