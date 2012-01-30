* Q3 sales up 10 pct

* Net debt rises 23 pct to 59 mln stg

* Says upbeat on rest of year

Jan 30 Cranswick Plc posted a 10 percent increase in its third-quarter sales, helped by strong demand for its bacon and fresh pork products, and the British pork supplier said it was upbeat about the rest of the year.

Overseas demand stayed buoyant and sales of pastry products continued to show progress, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"The growing popularity of pork products continues to be a contributory factor in the increase in sales."

Cranswick, however, said its net debt increased 23 percent to 59 million pounds ($92.43 million) for the quarter on an expected seasonal increase in working capital and on-going capital expenditure.

The company, which processes and supplies fresh pork, sausage, bacon, cooked meats, pastry products and sandwiches, said it has sufficient headroom going forward with unsecured facilities of 100 million pounds.

Cranswick shares -- which have gained 10 percent in the last three months -- closed at 759 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at about 365 million pounds.