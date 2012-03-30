* Underlying like-for-like sales grew 10 pct
* Sells 49 pct stake in Farmers Boy (Deeside
March 30 Meat products seller Cranswick Plc
said underlying like-for-like sales grew 10 percent for
the fiscal year and sold its 49 percent stake in pork products
maker Farmers Boy (Deeside) Ltd to WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc.
.
Total proceeds of 14.5 million pounds from the sale would
generate a healthy book profit for Cranswick and strengthen its
debt position, said Shore Capital analyst Darren Shirley.
Farmers Boy (Deeside) is a subsidiary of WM Morrison
Supermarkets and supplies pork products to Morrison's outlets.
Cranswick said the stake sold was valued at 6.2 million pounds.
Cranswick, whose brands include Weight Watchers, Black
Farmer, Red Lion and Yorkshire Baker, expected operating margin
for the year ending March 31 to be lower compared to last year.
Shares of the company were trading up half a percent at 815
pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.