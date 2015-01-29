Italian banks, construction stocks pull European shares off high
* Ontex, Rubis jump after results (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
Jan 29 British pork and pies producer Cranswick Plc said total sales for the third quarter was slightly ahead of a year earlier after a strong Christmas trading.
Cranswick, which remained confident of the current financial year, said underlying sales volumes rose 2 percent as fresh pork returned to growth in the third quarter. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
LONDON, May 10 Britain's FTSE 100 on Wednesday hovered just shy of a one-month high, as strong earnings updates underpinned recent gains and Barratt outperformed peers.