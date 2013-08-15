By Verna Gates
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Aug 15 An initial
investigation into the wreckage of the UPS cargo jet that
crashed on approach to Birmingham, Alabama's airport has found
no evidence of pre-impact fire or engine failure, the National
Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday.
The downed plane's cockpit voice and flight data recorders
were also retrieved.
The so-called black boxes will be sent to the NTSB
headquarters in Washington for evaluation of possible clues
about the cause of the fiery crash of the United Parcel Service
Inc aircraft in which two pilots were killed, Robert
Sumwalt, a senior NTSB official, told a press conference in
Birmingham.
Sumwalt said the flight data and cockpit voice recorders
were covered in debris and plastic that melted in the fire and
then hardened onto them. It took three hours to dig them out.
Investigators hoped to get them opened later Thursday and
should know by Friday whether the data is still good.
"They weren't made to be opened. They'll have to saw into
them," Sumwalt said. "We are optimistic we will be able to
obtain good data from those recorders."
He said there was debris in the engine that was apparently
sucked in when the plane clipped the trees. It was "indicative
of an engine coming through trees and striking dirt," Sumwalt
said.
He said they would be also be looking at lighting and
navigational issues that might be involved with the runway.
The cargo plane, an Airbus A300, clipped trees and
nearly hit a house before plowing across about 200 yards (183
meters) of empty field well short of the
Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, the NTSB has
said.
The pilots of UPS flight 1354 issued no emergency or
distress calls before the plane crashed and burst into flames.
One of the doomed crew members has been identified as
37-year-old Shanda Fanning of Lynchburg, Tennessee, according to
her local sheriff's office.
The other pilot has been identified as Cerea Beal Jr., a
resident of the Charlotte, North Carolina, area, the Charlotte
Observer newspaper said.
Kevin Hiatt, president and chief executive officer of the
Flight Safety Foundation, an Alexandria, Virginia-based
international watchdog group, said Birmingham-Shuttlesworth can
be tricky to land at because it is nestled into surrounding
hills.
That is especially true of Runway 18, which the UPS jet was
approaching when it crashed into a tall hill at the north end of
the airport, said Hiatt. A veteran former Delta Airlines pilot,
Hiatt said he had touched down on the runway many times himself.
"It is not a full instrument landing. You have to visually
fly into that runway. Sometimes it takes nuance to land there.
You have to realize that hill is there or you could come in too
low," Hiatt told Reuters.
The crash occurred shortly before dawn in rainy conditions
as low-lying clouds hung over Birmingham.
"They were slanted south, coming in at a straight approach,"
Hiatt said of the ill-fated UPS pilots.
"Since there was no distress call, everything seemed to be
progressing normally," he said. "They must have gotten
blindsided by something that happened, perhaps with the
engines."