BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Aug 15 An initial
investigation into the wreckage of the UPS cargo jet that
crashed Wednesday on approach to Birmingham, Alabama's airport
has found no evidence of pre-impact fire or engine failure, the
National Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday.
The downed plane's cockpit voice and flight data recorders
were retrieved on Thursday.
The so-called black boxes will be sent to the NTSB
headquarters in Washington for evaluation of possible clues
about the cause of the fiery crash of the United Parcel Service
Inc aircraft in which two pilots were killed, said NTSB
Spokesman Eric Weiss.