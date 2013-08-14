BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Aug 14 The National Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday that it had not yet been able to retrieve the flight recorders from the UPS cargo jet that crashed and burst into flames in Birmingham, Alabama because the wreckage of the plane was still smoldering.

The announcement was made at a briefing by senior NTSB official Robert Sumwalt who said he was optimistic the cockpit voice and flight data recorders, possibly shedding light on the cause of the predawn crash, would be recovered from the tail end of the aircraft.