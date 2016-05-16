DUBAI May 16 Dubai-based Fajr Capital has
completed its investment into Middle Eastern food franchiser
Cravia Group, the private equity firm said in a statement on
Monday.
It did not disclose the size of the stake it had acquired or
the price paid for the purchase. However, Reuters reported in
December that Fajr was seeking a majority stake in the company.
The investment by Fajr will allow Cravia, which owns the
licence to operate brands such as U.S. bakery Cinnabon and
Lebanese restaurant Zaatar W Zeit in the United Arab Emirates,
to fund its expansion in existing markets and new ones including
Bahrain and Qatar.
Cravia's existing management team will remain in place,
including founder Walid Hajj as executive chairman and Louay
Ghandour as chief executive.
DeNovo, an advisory firm run by May Nasrallah, a former head
of investment banking in the Middle East and North Africa for
Morgan Stanley, and legal firm Gibson Dunn & Crutcher worked
with Cravia.
Arqaam Capital, Deloitte, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer,
and Strategy& acted on behalf of Fajr Capital, the statement
added.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by David French;
Editing by Andrew Torchia)