DUBAI Dec 15 Private equity house Fajr Capital
is in talks to buy a majority stake in Gulf food and beverage
franchising group Cravia, sources aware of the matter said on
Tuesday.
Fajr Capital is conducting due diligence on Cravia, which
owns the licence to operate brands such as American bakery
Cinnabon and Lebanese restaurant Zaatar W Zeit in the United
Arab Emirates, according to a private equity and an investment
banking source familiar with the deal.
The private equity source said the process was advanced and
a deal would be closed "soon".
The proposed deal is the latest in the region's food and
beverage sector, which has attracted interest from investors
partly because this business is expected to escape the worst
effects of an economic slow-down caused by lower oil prices.
Earlier this year, Fajr was was one of the initial bidders
for a majority stake in Saudi supermarket chain Al Raya for
Foodstuff Company.
Fajr Capital declined to comment. Cravia did not respond to
Reuters' requests for comment. The sources spoke on condition of
anonymity as the information is not public.
Cravia chief executive Walid Hajj was quoted by media firm
Mergermarket in August as saying he was looking to sell a stake
to investors in 2016.
The report cited Cravia's annual turnover to be 250 million
dirhams ($54.5 million) from 71 outlets, which are mostly in the
United Arab Emirates.
Cravia, which recently acquired rights to franchise American
fast-food chain Five Guys in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, has been
in exclusive talks with Fajr Capital for some time, according to
the private equity source and a Dubai-based banker.
The Dubai-based private equity firm has looked at Cravia in
the past and submitted an offer a year ago which valued a
majority stake at around 300 million dirhams ($81.7 million),
based on ten times earnings before interest, taxes and
depreciation (EBITDA), according to the investment banking
source. This source said those talks fell apart due to a
valuation mismatch.
DeNovo, an advisory firm run by May Nasrallah, a former head
of investment banking in the Middle East and North Africa for
Morgan Stanley, is advising Cravia and Deloitte is
assisting Fajr Capital, the private equity source and the Dubai
banker said.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem, David French and Hadeel Al Sayegh.
Editing by Jane Merriman)