Discovery to build $400 mln theme park in Costa Rica
MEXICO CITY, April 18 Discovery Communications , owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, will build a $400 million theme park in Costa Rica, the government said on Tuesday.
Dec 18 Crawshaw Group Plc
* Appointment of Noel Collett as chief executive
* Expected to take up his new role on March 1 2015, when he will also be appointed as a director of Crawshaw Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, April 18 Discovery Communications , owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, will build a $400 million theme park in Costa Rica, the government said on Tuesday.
April 18 Baidu Inc said on Tuesday it would open its self-driving car technology for restricted environment in July this year.