Nov 14 U.S. supercomputer firm Cray has won a $188 million contract with the University of Illinois to provide the supercomputer for Blue Waters project, three months after IBM pulled out of the venture.

The supercomputer will be installed in phases during the first nine months quarters of 2012 at the university's National Petascale Computing Facility, Cray said on Monday.

For 2012, Cray said revenue was expected to be in the range of $340-$360 million, including the Blue Waters system that is expected to contribute roughly 40 percent of the annual revenue.

One analyst was expecting 2012 revenue of $320 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gross margin for the year was anticipated to be in the 35 percent range, the company said.

The Blue Waters project will deliver a supercomputer capable of sustained performance of 1 petaflop and was expected to be one of the most powerful computers in the world.

In August, IBM pulled out of the Blue Waters project due to higher than expected financial and technical support costs. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Dan Lalor)