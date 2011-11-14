Nov 14 U.S. supercomputer firm Cray
has won a $188 million contract with the University of
Illinois to provide the supercomputer for Blue Waters project,
three months after IBM pulled out of the venture.
The supercomputer will be installed in phases during the
first nine months quarters of 2012 at the university's National
Petascale Computing Facility, Cray said on Monday.
For 2012, Cray said revenue was expected to be in the range
of $340-$360 million, including the Blue Waters system that is
expected to contribute roughly 40 percent of the annual revenue.
One analyst was expecting 2012 revenue of $320 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Gross margin for the year was anticipated to be in the 35
percent range, the company said.
The Blue Waters project will deliver a supercomputer capable
of sustained performance of 1 petaflop and was expected to be
one of the most powerful computers in the world.
In August, IBM pulled out of the Blue Waters project due to
higher than expected financial and technical support costs.
