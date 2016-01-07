Average yields rise on Egyptian six-month and one-year T-bills
May 18 Average yields on Egypt's six-month and one-year treasury bills rose at auction on Thursday, data from the central bank showed.
Jan 7 Crayhill Capital Management, an alternative asset management firm focused on private structured credit, has hired Thomas Wickwire as a managing director.
Wickwire, who will be based in New York, most recently worked at Perella Weinberg Partners as a senior adviser. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
* Weight Watchers International says intends to commence an offer to prepay at discount to par up to $75 million of initial tranche B-2 term loans outstanding Source text - http://bit.ly/2qVbP0i Further company coverage: