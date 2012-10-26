Oct 26 C.R. Bard Inc on Thursday sold $500 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: C.R. BARD AMT $500 MLN COUPON 1.375 PCT MATURITY 1/15/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.873 FIRST PAY 7/15/2013 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 1.4 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/30/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 60 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS