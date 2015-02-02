BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
Feb 2 Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel d'Ille-et-Vilaine SC :
* Proposes full year dividend of 2.97 euros ($3) per receipt, payable on May 22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.