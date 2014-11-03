BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech says Harvest One Capital received approval to acquire co's units
* Harvest One Capital Inc has received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange
Nov 3 Caisse Regionale De Credit Agricole Mutuel Toulouse 31 Sc :
* Q3 net banking income 64.6 million euros versus 66.3 million euros last year
* Q3 net income group share 14.9 million euros versus 17.1 million euros last year Source text: bit.ly/1xSTOJc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
TOKYO, April 26 Toshiba Corp has decided to replace its auditor after less than a year as the troubled electronics conglomerate struggles to win its approval on full-year financial statement, the Nikkei business daily reported.