BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech says Harvest One Capital received approval to acquire co's units
* Harvest One Capital Inc has received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange
Nov 3 CRCAM Alpes Provence :
* 9-month net banking income 339.2 million euros, up 5 percent
* 9-month net income 84.5 million euros, up 19.6 percent
* Basel 3 ratio at June 30 was 17.9 percent Source text: bit.ly/10kkd7X Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
TOKYO, April 26 Toshiba Corp has decided to replace its auditor after less than a year as the troubled electronics conglomerate struggles to win its approval on full-year financial statement, the Nikkei business daily reported.