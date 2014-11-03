BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech says Harvest One Capital received approval to acquire co's units
* Harvest One Capital Inc has received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange
Nov 3 CRCAM Paris Et d'Ile De France :
* 9-month net banking income 710.7 million euros versus 716.4 million euros last year
* 9-month net income group share 221 million euros versus 211.7 million euros last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
TOKYO, April 26 Toshiba Corp has decided to replace its auditor after less than a year as the troubled electronics conglomerate struggles to win its approval on full-year financial statement, the Nikkei business daily reported.