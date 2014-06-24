BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
June 24 CR Capital Real Estate AG : * Announces FY 2013 results * Says FY 2013 net income of about 50 thousand euros * Says preliminary FY 2013 IFRS revenue of around 13.5 million euros (year ago:
8.6 million euro) * Says preliminary FY equity ratio of 35.4% (last year: 31.7%) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year