England's captain Alastair Cook lifts the replica Ashes urn after the fifth Ashes test cricket match against Australia ended in a draw and England won the series 3-0 at the Oval cricket ground in London August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON England apologised on Wednesday for "inappropriate" behaviour after media reports that some players urinated on the pitch at the Oval as they celebrated their Ashes test series victory.

After a 3-0 series win over Australia, the players were spotted relaxing and drinking beer on the pitch, the London home ground of Surrey County Cricket Club, with England's wicket keeper Matt Prior tweeting a picture of the celebrations.

But the team came under fire and made headlines globally after Australian journalists still in the grounds reported seeing some of the players relieve themselves on the grass.

England have now issued an apology, saying there was no intention to disrespect Surrey CCC, the Oval, or anyone else involved in the game.

"As a team we pride ourselves on respecting all things cricket including the opposition and the grounds we play at," the team said in a statement posted on the England and Wales Cricket Board website (www.ecb.co.uk).

"We got carried away amongst the euphoria of winning such a prestigious series and accept that some of our behaviour was inappropriate.

"If that has caused any offence to anyone we apologise for that and want to reassure people that it was a simple error of judgement more than anything else."

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne called the actions of the England players "crass" and "arrogant" and Britain's Sports Minister Hugh Robertson told the Daily Telegraph newspaper that "if it happened, it's not good behaviour".

The incident came after Monty Panesar left county side Sussex last week after the club launched an investigation into the 31-year-old England spinner being fined by police for urinating in public.

(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; Editing by Ken Ferris)