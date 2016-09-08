BRIEF-Tiger global management cuts share stake in Alphabet, Fiat Chrysler
* Tiger Global Management Llc cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc's Class A Capital Stock to 88,350 shares from 186,100 shares
Sept 8 Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank hired Gene Kim to lead its global markets business in the Americas, Asia and the Middle East.
Kim will take on the newly created role of head of international for the division, said Crédit Agricole CIB, which is a unit of Crédit Agricole SA.
Kim joins from Standard Chartered Bank Plc, where he was regional head of the bank's financial markets business in Greater China and North Asia. (Reporting by John Benny; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing