* Shares jump 57 pct as trading resumes after near 3-week
halt
* Group to buy back 10 pct CRE shares
* CRE proposes HK$11.50 per share special dividend
HONG KONG, April 21 State-owned conglomerate
China Resources Enterprise (CRE) will focus on its
beer business after agreeing to sell the remaining operations to
its parent for about $3.6 billion, sparking a 50 percent rise in
its shares.
CRE, which has a joint venture with SAB Miller for
its beer business, announced the plans on Tuesday to address the
underperformance of its share price, with the company's non-beer
businesses impacted by a slowdown in the Chinese economy.
It has been particularly struggling to turn around Tesco
plc's ailing Chinese operations which it bought in
2013. CRE shares are down 41 percent since that deal and it
posted its first annual loss for 2014 in more than two decades,
hurt by the Tesco acquisition.
CRE, which is 51.78 percent owned by China Resources
(Holdings), has operations from beverages to supermarket chains.
The beer business, which includes China's No.1 selling brand
Snow, accounted for about a fifth of CRE's 2014 fiscal year
revenues and made a profit of HK$761 million ($98.20 million).
Snow accounts for 24 percent of China's beer market, according
to CRE officials.
Under the restructuring, the group will buy back 10 percent
of CRE's outstanding shares for HK$12.70 each. CRE is also
proposing an HK$11.50 per share special dividend from the sale
proceeds.
The company will have the "singular strategic focus
in enhancing the competitive position of the beer business
segment and delivering shareholder value", CRE said in a
statement.
CRE shares rose as much as 63 percent as they resumed
trading after a near three-week halt. By 0425 GMT, they were up
57 percent at HK$22.85, giving it a market value of about $7
billion. The benchmark Hang Seng was up 2.1 percent.
The CRE shake-up also comes after the Communist Party
pledged to reform state-owned companies. Already, conglomerate
CITIC Group has injected $36 billion worth of assets into its
Hong Kong-listed unit. Similarly, oil refiner China Petroleum
and Chemicals Corp (Sinopec) raised $17.5 billion by
selling a 30 percent stake in its retail operations last year.
CRE will receive HK$13.58 billion in cash, with the balance
to be paid by way of promissory notes, CRE said.
Bank of America Corp and Morgan Stanley are
advising parent China Resources (Holdings), while UBS
is the financial adviser to CRE.
($1 = 7.7496 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Denny Thomas; Additional reporting
by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Muralikumar
Anantharaman)