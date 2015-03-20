HONG KONG, March 20 Retail-focused conglomerate China Resources Enterprise (CRE) fell into the red in 2014 for the first times since its listing more than two decades ago, hurt by start-up costs for a venture with Tesco Plc that will seek to turn around the British firm's stores in China.

Government-backed CRE, which has interests ranging from beverages to supermarket chains, posted a net loss of HK$161 million ($20.75 million) for 2014, its first annual loss since a backdoor listing in 1992. That compares with a HK$1.91 billion profit in 2013.

Revenue rose 15.3 percent to HK$168.86 billion from HK$146.41 billion in the prevous year.

The conglomerate saw its fourth-quarter loss widen to HK$1.02 billion, from a net loss of HK$71 million for the third quarter. That compares to a HK$30 million loss in the same quarter a year earlier, according to Reuters's calculations.

CRE, which owns China's top beer brand "Snow", had flagged the full-year loss, citing the financial impact from its joint venture with Tesco, intensfying e-commerce competition, and China's anti-extravagance crackdown.

Shares of the company fell 0.7 percent on Friday, lagging a 0.3 percent fall for the broader index. ($1 = 7.7576 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)