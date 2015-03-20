* Says profitability seen volatile; reducing losses a
priority
* Aims to officially launch e-commerce business in H1
* CRE to focus on opening smaller stores
By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, March 20 China Resources Enterprise
(CRE), a retail-focused conglomerate, posted its first
annual loss in more than two decades, hurt by start-up costs for
a venture with Tesco Plc that will seek to turn around
the British firm's stores in China.
Government-backed CRE warned profitability would continue to
be volatile, also citing increased competition from e-commerce
businesses as well as the Chinese government's crackdown on
extravagant purchases aimed at stamping out corruption.
After Tesco failed to make it on its own in China, CRE,
agreed to a venture in which it will take on the bulk of
investment costs. The conglomerate has flagged it may three to
five years to turn around the business and that some of Tesco's
131 supermarkets in China may be closed.
"Looking ahead, the group's top priority in 2015 is to
improve operational efficiency and reduce losses," Chairman Chen
Lang said a statement.
CRE, which operates around 3,000 hypermarkets and
supermarkets, posted a net loss of HK$161 million ($20.75
million) for 2014, its first annual loss since a backdoor
listing in 1992. That compares with a HK$1.91 billion profit in
2013.
Revenue rose 15.3 percent to HK$168.86 billion.
The Tesco joint venture, which was formed last May, competes
with the country's top hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group
Ltd as well as Wal-Mart.
For the fourth quarter, CRE's booked a loss of HK$1.02
billion, much wider than a net loss of HK$71 million in the
previous quarter and a HK$30 million loss in the same quarter a
year earlier.
CRE said expansion plans will focus on smaller stores, such
as supermarkets, specialist stores and convenience stores while
its e-commerce business will officially be launched in the first
half of 2015.
Shares of CRE were down 1 percent in afternoon trade. They
have fallen 8 percent so far this year, lagging a 3.3 percent
gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
This month, Sun Art reported a 4.8 percent rise in 2014
profit, with the joint venture between Taiwanese conglomerate
Ruentex Group and French retailer Groupe Auchan SA
benefiting from its expansion into lower-tier cities.
($1 = 7.7576 Hong Kong dollars)
