HONG KONG Nov 14 Retail-focused conglomerate
China Resources Enterprise Ltd (CRE) reported a net
loss in the third quarter due to the financial impact arising
from its joint venture with British grocer Tesco plc
and flagged challenging times ahead.
China's government-backed CRE and Tesco completed the joint
venture this May, under which CRE agreed to combine its
hypermarkets or supermarkets across China and Hong Kong with
Tesco's outlets in China.
"In the short to medium term, the group's overall
profitability may come under significant pressure as it takes
time to turn around the recurring loss-making Tesco stores in
China and integrate them with its other supermarket businesses,"
CRE said in a statement on Friday.
The conglomerate reported a net loss of HK$71 million ($9.2
million) compared with a net profit of HK$920 million in the
year-ago period.
CRE, a rival of hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group
Ltd, said turnover rose 17.2 percent to HK$47.55
billion in the three months ended September. Sales of high-end
products were hurt by the central government's frugality
measures, it added.
Last week, the state-backed company warned of a "significant
decrease" in third-quarter profit due to the cost associated
with the Tesco joint venture.
Growth in China's retail market has stalled since the
government started to discourage extravagant spending among
public officials, while competition with e-commerce has also
pressured earnings, CRE said earlier.
Shares of CRE were up 1.4 percent by Friday afternoon,
outpacing a 0.1 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index
.
(1 US dollar = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollar)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Denny Thomas; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)