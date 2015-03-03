HONG KONG, March 3 Retail-focused conglomerate China Resources Enterprise (CRE) expects the financial impact from the initial stages of its joint venture with Tesco to send it to a full-year loss for 2014, the company said on Tuesday.

CRE, which competes with China's top hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group, said competition from e-commerce and an anti-extravagance crackdown by the government also hurt earnings.

The company's retail arm made a HK$800 million ($103 million) provison in the fourth quarter for closure of inefficient stores and it expects a net loss in the running-in period for the the Tesco joint venture. CRE posted a HK$1.91 billion profit in 2013.

CRE said it will focus on expanding supermarkets, specialist stores and convenience stores. It is due to announce its annual results later this month. ($1 = 7.7546 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by David Goodman)