COLUMN-Regulation-slashing Trump declares open season on suckers: James Saft
Jan 23 For investors faced with an administration bent on cutting regulations, the obvious Trump play is to choose simplicity over complexity.
HONG KONG, March 20 Retail-focused conglomerate China Resources Enterprise (CRE) expects government approval for its joint venture with British supermarket operator Tesco Corp to come through in May, CRE's chief financial officer said on Thursday.
CRE, which has interests ranging from beverage making to operating supermarket chains, formed the joint venture with Tesco last year. Under the terms of the deal, CRE agreed to combine its nearly 3,000 mainly hypermarkets or supermarkets across China and Hong Kong with Tesco's 131 outlets in China.
"We expect the Tesco join venture will eventually get approval from Chinese authorities in May," CFO Frank Lai told a news conference.
"We can book in the sales from JV in third or fourth quarter this year," he said, adding that he expected Tesco China would turn to profit in 2 to 3 years. (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Denny Thomas; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Jan 23 For investors faced with an administration bent on cutting regulations, the obvious Trump play is to choose simplicity over complexity.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump will have breakfast on Tuesday with the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV as he pressures automakers to boost American employment.
NEW YORK, Jan 23 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as early moves from President Donald Trump highlighting a protectionist stance on trade gave investors cause to rethink the post-election rally.