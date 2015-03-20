HONG KONG, March 20 China Resources Chief Financial Officer Frank Lai told reporters on Friday that the company's joint venture with Tesco Plc is still on track to break even in 3 to 5 years.

Earlier in the day, the company reported its first annual loss since its listing more than two decades ago, hurt by start-up costs for its Tesco joint venture.

