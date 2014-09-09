BRIEF-Saudi's Arriyadh Development posts Q1 profit 43.4 mln riyals
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage:
Sept 9 Crealogix Holding AG :
* Said on Monday it generated sales of 50.1 million Swiss francs in FY 2013/2014, up 1.6 per cent compared to previous year
* Said FY 2013/2014 EBIT stood at 0.5 million francs (previous year: EBIT 3.1 million francs)
* Said FY 2013/2014 net loss of 0.2 million francs compared to profit of 2.6 million francs in the previous year
* Said for FY 2014/2015 sales will not to rise and expects it will grow at double digit percentage rate in subsequent years
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago