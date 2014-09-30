Sept 30 Crealogix Holding AG : * Says FY 2013/2014 sales rose by 1.6 per cent to 50.1 million Swiss francs * Says FY 2013/2014 EBIT stood at 0.5 million Swiss francs, which translates into an EBIT margin of 1.0 per cent * Says FY 2013/2014 loss of 0.2 million Swiss francs due to increased investments * Says in FY 2013/2014 propose dividend of 2 Swiss francs per share from the reserves set aside from capital contributions * Says in FY 2014/2015 assume that sales will not rise, but will grow at double