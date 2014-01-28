MILAN Jan 28 Rating agency Moody's on Tuesday
confirmed Credito Emiliano (Credem) long-term deposit
ratings of Baa3 but assigned a negative outlook, citing Italy's
fragile economic recovery and uncertainty created by a
sector-wide European health check.
Moody's said the decision to confirm the mid-sized bank's
ratings, ending a review that started in October, reflected its
view that the bank's financial fundamentals "have been rather
resilient and still maintain some flexibility for small further
deterioration."
It said at 4.9 percent as of end-September 2013, Credem's
problem loans as a percentage of gross loans were significantly
below the 11.3 percent Italian banking system average.
Medium-sized Italian lenders have been bearing the brunt of
a sharp rise in bad loans caused by Italy's longest postwar
recession, from which the euro zone's third largest economy is
only starting to emerge.
Several of these lenders are expected to need
recapitalisations as the European Central Bank carries out a
thorough review of their riskier assets this year.
Despite Credem's resilience, Moody's said the negative
outlook reflected the ongoing uncertainty due to Italy's
sluggish economic prospects and the upcoming European stress
tests.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by David Evans)